WINDY CITY LIVE

Former Bears player Anthony Adams talks about 'The Great American Baking Show'

Anthony Adams, former Chicago Bears player and friend of WCL, stopped by to talk about his latest gig as co-host of the third season of "The Great American Baking Show."

He, along with co-host Ayesha Curry, follow amateur bakers through grueling competitions until only one remains.

Then, we played a game called "Blindfolded & Baked" where we see if Anthony can guess what dessert he is tasting.

"The Great American Baking Show" premieres its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC7.

Click here for more about "The Great American Baking Show"
http://abc.go.com/shows/the-great-american-baking-show
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEcooking
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
DLOW performs his new Christmas song, "Christmas Shimmy"
Great holiday gift: Bear Naked Custom Granola
'Top Chef' contestant Chef Joseph Flamm, of Chicago's Spiaggia
Kaeyra, 16-year-old singer from Algonquin, performs
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Great holiday gift: Bear Naked Custom Granola
Consumer Reports: Grain bowls - tracking a tasty trend
Greater Chicago Food Depository volunteers key to fight against hunger
'Top Chef' contestant Chef Joseph Flamm, of Chicago's Spiaggia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Chance the Rapper surprises CPS students, announces Google's $1M donation
Show More
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Man pleads guilty to posing as woman online to lure kids into engaging in sex acts
Photo of mom's crochet captures heartbreaking Alzheimer's effect
Convicted child killer portrayed as compassionate when younger
More News
Photos
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos