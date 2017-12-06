Former Bears player Anthony Adams talks about 'The Great American Baking Show'

Anthony Adams, former Chicago Bears player and friend of WCL, stopped by to talk about his latest gig as co-host of the third season of "The Great American Baking Show."He, along with co-host Ayesha Curry, follow amateur bakers through grueling competitions until only one remains.Then, we played a game called "Blindfolded & Baked" where we see if Anthony can guess what dessert he is tasting."The Great American Baking Show" premieres its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC7.Click here for more about "The Great American Baking Show"http://abc.go.com/shows/the-great-american-baking-show