FREE FOOD! Teachers, school personnel get free burger, fries at Red Robin Tuesday

Educators, it's your time to eat free at Red Robin!

The restaurant is celebrating the end of the school year on June 5 by offering teachers, counselors, bus drivers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.

The offer is valid dine-in only for all teachers, educational professionals and administrators. A teacher or school identification is required.

