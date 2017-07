Free pints of gelato are being handed out at Millennium Park starting at noon Tuesday.The giveaway by Talenti, which lasts until supplies run out, will be west of Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.Flavors include cinnamon peach biscuit, double dark chocolate and Alphonso mango sorbetto. About 20,000 pints are expected to be given out.The gelato will be given away before the park's free screening of the "La La Land" movie, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Jay Pritzker Pavilion.