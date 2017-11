Dozens of people braved the cold Thursday morning for an annual turkey giveaway on Chicago's West Side.The Black McDonald's Operators Association has hosted the event for the last 18 years.More than 2,000 turkeys and canned goods were distributed to make sure everyone has a meal on their holiday table.The event lasted from 7:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m. at 5015 West Madison Avenue in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.