Friistyle debuts in Washington Park area with its own take on loaded fries

Photo: Frederick H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eatery that specializes in creatively topped fries has opened on the South Side. Formerly operating in pop-up locations,Friistyle has a new brick-and-mortar spot at 5059 S. Prairie in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Menu options include various combinations of fries buried under chicken, beef or pork, topped with veggies and drizzled with sauce. Try the lamb, brisket or salmon frites.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Friistyle has been warmly received by patrons.

Jeanell B., who reviewed the new spot on July 6, wrote, "Heard about this place on Yelp so I decided to check it out. It's great to see this neighborhood coming back to life! Anyway I tried the lamb frites. Very, very good!"

Yelper Frederick H. added, "By far this place is amazing! Who would've thought that you could combine my two favorite dishes in an amazing twist of a way! We ordered the wing frites as well as the brisket frites and were not disappointed."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Friistyle is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Sunday-Tuesday.)
