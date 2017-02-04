Game day recipes for the Super Bowl

CHICAGO (WLS) --Super Bowl LI will have the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battling it out on the gridiron on February 5, 2017. But the Super Bowl is more than a game, it's a national event. Parties pop up from coast to coast.
To help keep your guests happy and not hungry, Blake Baum and David Lyng from City's Edge brought some delicious game day recipes to the ABC 7 State Street Studios.
RECIPE: Egg Roll
Ingredients:
5 cups of Chopped Brisket
4 oz. Diced Green Chiles
2 cups of Monterey Jack Cheese
4x4 Egg Roll Wrappers