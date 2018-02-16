FOOD & DRINK

Get a free cupcake at Sam's Club this weekend

Sam's Club is giving away more than 350,000 free cupcakes this weekend. (Sam's Club)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Looking for a post-Valentine's Day sugar fix? Sam's Club is giving away more than 350,000 free cupcakes this weekend.

Full-size chocolate and vanilla cupcakes will be handed out from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, while supplies last.

Sam's Club is offering the sweet treat in celebration of the retailer's announcement that "Plus" members will now receive free shipping on most items sold online.

Sam's Club offers two membership plans, a "Club" membership for $45 annually, and a "Plus" membership for $100, which it says are the lowest membership fees in the warehouse channel.

There are Sam's Club locations in Addison, Calumet City, Cicero, Des Plaines, Evanston, Evergreen Park, Hodgkins, Joliet, Merrillville, Montgomery, Northlake, Tinley Park, Elgin and Vernon Hills.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcupcakesfree foodAddisonCalumet CityCiceroDes PlainesEvanstonEvergreen ParkHodgkinsJolietMerrillvilleMontgomeryNorthlakeTinley ParkVernon Hills
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 new businesses to check out in Fulton Market
'The Roost Carolina Kitchen' brings Southern fare to the Loop
Get to know River North's 3 newest eateries
Restaurants specializing in Szechuan & Cantonese cuisines outside of Chinatown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Visitation held for slain Chicago police commander Friday
Funeral procession route for Commander Paul Bauer
7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico
Crypto-mining can slow down devices, run up electric bill
3 injured in accidental shooting at Chicago hotel, police say
Russian operatives in election meddling indictment came to Illinois
See inside the nation's most spectacular hotel suites
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
Show More
Actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o play warriors in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
Fired Madigan campaign worker arrested in unrelated domestic case
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos