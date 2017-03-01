  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
FOOD & DRINK

Get a glimpse of rumored new Oreo flavors

Possible new Oreo flavors are on the way

HOUSTON --
After Oreo released a Swedish Fish flavor, some people thought that they should just keep to its original cookie. But recently, some new rumored flavors were revealed that we could be seeing on store shelves soon.

Instagram account Candy Hunting posts images of the what they claim are the newest junk foods before anyone hears about them.

Last week, the account shared a photo of the new Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos they say will be coming out in the summer.



They also claim a Jelly Donut Oreo flavor will be released later this year.


And if you're a breakfast person, Candy Hunting says Oreo is coming out with a Waffles & Syrup flavor.

Just in time for Easter, Oreo is also selling Peeps-flavored cookies. While many Peeps fans were excited about the flavor, others have been disappointed.


We're still a few months away from July 4th, but the Firework flavor would be the perfect dessert for your Independence Day BBQ.

We hope that this Instagram account isn't playing games with us, because the rumored new flavors could be a big hit.

SEE ALSO: Cinnamon bun-flavored Oreos: Breakfast of champions
All aboard for the new Cinnamon Bun Oreo cookie!

