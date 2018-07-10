Get your caffeine fix at 4 new spots for coffee and tea in Chicago

Dollop Coffee Company
801 S. Financial Place, South Loop
Photo: Natasha P./Yelp
Dollop Coffee Company offers a variety of caffeinated beverages and light fare. Established in 2003, the local chain now has numerous locations around the city.
Grab a classic americano, espresso, latte or mocha and pair it with a turkey, ham or BLT sandwich. Cold brews, hot tea and other caffeinated beverages are on offer, as are evening bites like charcuterie and marinated olives.
Dollop Coffee Company currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Natasha P., who reviewed it on June 18, wrote, "This new coffee shop opened up near me and I was thrilled. The coffee was amazing (Nutella frap to be exact) and the food was amazing too. The staff was extremely friendly and the wait was short."
Seungjun K. noted, "I'm new to the city, so I don't have much for comparison, but the coffee and food here is solid! I tried the cold brew, which was not too acidic and a turkey sandwich."
Dollop Coffee Company is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Hero Coffee Bar
222 N. Lasalle Drive, The Loop
Photo: Adam M./Yelp
Hero Coffee Bar is a roastery with multiple locations around the city. It offers light fare as well as signature drinks, such as honey nut and lavender lattes.
Pair your caffeinated beverage with a signature sandwich, like the Two Timer with double smoked bacon and lettuce or The Usual Suspect with bacon, egg and cream cheese stuffed between bagel halves. Love the coffee? Take home a bag of light, medium or dark roast or espresso beans from the roasters' counter. Check out the business' website here for more information.
Hero Coffee Bar has only one review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Adam M., who reviewed it on June 25, wrote, "I do like the small independent coffee shops over the larger chains and Hero is a pretty good option. The location is ideal for me because it's in the same building as my office, and the cappuccinos are pretty good."
Hero Coffee Bar is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Antojos & Shakes
2627 W. Division St., Humboldt Park
Photo: Antojos and Shakes/Yelp
Antojos & Shakes is a family-owned cafe that serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more. In addition to its caffeinated beverage options, look for fruit-infused water, gelato and yogurt with fruit.
Order a cold or hot coffee and choose from breakfast menu options like bagels, avocado toast, loaded Doritos and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Yelpers are excited about Antojos & Shakes, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
Sage C., who visited on July 1, wrote, "Came here for a smoothie and was pleasantly surprised. Nice selection, and they make coffee drinks too. Smoothie was excellent, not too sweet and not made from concentrate. I'll definitely be back."
Antojos & Shakes is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Te'amo Boba Bar
1115 E. 55th St., Hyde Park
Photo: Nerissa T./Yelp
Te'amo Boba Bar, which has another location on the Near North Side, features caffeinated and fruity beverages made with organic ingredients.
At Te'amo, tea drinks can be customized based on type of milk, sweetness level and amount of ice. Smoothies, matcha drinks and desserts like macarons and matcha pudding are also on offer. See the full menu here.
Te'amo Boba Bar is off to a promising start with four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Aisha H., who reviewed it on May 31, wrote, "What a cute find! On our quest for coffee we stumbled on to this. Now coffee drinkers, beware this is not a regular cafe. Te'amo definitely caters more towards tea drinkers but there is a huge variety from plain to milky tea options as well as smoothies with or without tapioca balls."
Yelper Lilia D. wrote, "The best thing about this place is the ability to customize your drink: the sweetness, ice level, flavors and milk. They have almond and coconut milk substitutions, a blessing for us lactose intolerants."
Te'amo Boba Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.