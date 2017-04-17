FOOD & DRINK

Glenview teen competes on Food Network

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jake will be featured in a new episode of "Chopped Junior," where kid-chefs face off in a three round elimination cook-off. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Familiar sounds fill a familiar scene: a ready-for-TV gourmet chef's kitchen. But unexpected is the cook- blanching broccoli, searing ribeyes and wielding a knife.

He's 13-year-old Jake Dizon from Glenview, and one of Food Network's newest contestants.

Tuesday night, Jake will be featured in a new episode of "Chopped Junior," where kid-chefs face off in a three round elimination cook-off.

"You start out in the first round, you're given a mystery box with four mandatory ingredients. You have to use those in your cooking. And then the challenge is to work with all of the crazy ingredients they throw at you," Jake explained.

Before Jake donned an apron, he went through an application process including a Skype interview and two phone interviews. Long. But, for him, also worthwhile.

"It was an extremely fun experience, super exciting. And I would probably say so far the best experience of my life."

This passion didn't sprout up overnight and has blended with Jake's other interests.

"I think a lot of it has to do with... he loves science and he loves weird flavor combinations and he approaches cooking much like science and much like a science experiment," said his dad, Mike Dizon.

Jake's parents say he's the best cook in the house-not surprising when you hear Jake's twist on a usually simple classic:

"I think the first time he made mac and cheese from scratch it was a Gouda truffle mac and cheese. And it was really good," laughs his mom, Niki Dizon.

And three years after Jake advanced beyond cracking eggs for her, he has a signature dish.

"Seared steak, rice pilaf, mushroom cream sauce, roasted vegetables and blanched broccoli."

"We make a good team because he loves to cook and we love to eat," his dad said matter-of-factly.

His little brother Liam's a fan too.

"It's really good."

Jake has the lingo down. His food? Mouthwatering. And he can even plate the dish.

Now we'll just have to see if the Chopped Junior judges feel the same way.

The show airs Tuesday night at 7 p.m. central time.
Related Topics:
foodfoodcooking chefchildrenGlenview
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Chef Fabio Viviani cooks rigatoni sausage carbonara
Clear coffee vows not to stain your teeth
Artango Bar & Steakhouse celebrates its first year in business
Easter, by the numbers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
6 shot in 2 hours in Chicago Monday, police say
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
Show More
45 shot, 2 fatally, in Easter weekend violence
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
Judge under fire for praising convicted rapist during sentencing
Panic button ordinance proposed to protect hotel workers
Illinois to make new license plates easier to read
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
2 seriously injured in head-on Bridgeport crash
More Video