FOOD & DRINK

'Grandpa Rossy Crunch' cereal coming to Chicago area Jewel stores

Grandpa Rossy Crunch will be available at Chicago area Jewel-Osco stores. (Jewel-Osco)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You could call it the breakfast of champions, or at least one champion.

Retired Cubs catcher David Ross is dancing into Chicago area Jewel stores with a new cereal.

Now you can pour yourself a bowl of "Grandpa Rossy Crunch" frosted corn flakes.

His recently released autobiography, "Teammate," is featured on the box. The book just hit store shelves and there's a plan to turn it into a movie.

Ross told the team at GMA He does have a favorite for the lead role.

"I met Chris Pratt and he has a huge effect on me. Maybe if he saved his head and they did a little more gray he's buff a little bit you know. I have no idea, but he's a nice guy," said Ross.

Besides his new book, Ross is still going strong on "Dancing With the Stars." He said he's already lost about 12 pounds.
Related Topics:
foodChicago Cubsdancing with the starsentertainmentsportsChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Lincoln Park Zoo, DryHop Brewers create beer to raise money for polar bears
Eggs all day on Mother's Day, featuring Nellie's Free Range Eggs
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Time Out Chicago to host Taco Thursday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
White Sox game against Twins postponed due to rain
Lockdown lifted at DuSable HS
Show More
Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies
Alleged carjacker shot, wounded on SW Side
Gun disguised as smartphone to hit market soon
Illinois senators OK state-funded abortion coverage
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos