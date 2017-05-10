'Grandpa Rossy Crunch' cereal coming to Chicago area Jewel stores

You could call it the breakfast of champions, or at least one champion.Retired Cubs catcher David Ross is dancing into Chicago area Jewel stores with a new cereal.Now you can pour yourself a bowl of "Grandpa Rossy Crunch" frosted corn flakes.His recently released autobiography, "Teammate," is featured on the box. The book just hit store shelves and there's a plan to turn it into a movie.Ross told the team at GMA He does have a favorite for the lead role."I met Chris Pratt and he has a huge effect on me. Maybe if he saved his head and they did a little more gray he's buff a little bit you know. I have no idea, but he's a nice guy," said Ross.Besides his new book, Ross is still going strong on "Dancing With the Stars." He said he's already lost about 12 pounds.