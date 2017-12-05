Greater Chicago Food Depository volunteers key to fight against hunger

CHICAGO (WLS) --One in six people in the Chicago area turn to the Greater Chicago Food Depository for food at some point each year.
ABC7's "Share the Joy" campaign this month encourages people to donate to those in need, however, donating doesn't always mean money.
At the food depository, their 23,000 volunteers each year play a significant role in their mission.
"To be perfectly honest we could not do what we do every day without the volunteers. They are the lifeblood of our response to hunger," said Paul Morello, of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Every day, nearly 200 individuals and people from companies, schools and churches work to fight against hunger.
"The fact of the matter is we need as much help as we can get to end hunger in Cook County so the fact that people are willing to give up their time is incredible," Morello said. "When you're talking about the need during the holidays, volunteers help us address that. Each year the food depository serves more than 812,000 individuals."
For volunteers like Amber Holup, giving back comes full circle.
"I love giving back to the community because I was served by a nonprofit and they really made a difference in my life so I always look for other opportunities to serve the community and give back to other people too," said Holup, a sophomore, Olivet Nazarene University.
"Volunteers are really at our forefront at our response to hunger and we're so grateful for all they do," Morello said.
