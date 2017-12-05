FOOD & DRINK

Greater Chicago Food Depository volunteers key to fight against hunger

EMBED </>More Videos

Greater Chicago Food Depository feeds more than 800,000 annually with the help of 23,000 volunteers. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One in six people in the Chicago area turn to the Greater Chicago Food Depository for food at some point each year.

ABC7's "Share the Joy" campaign this month encourages people to donate to those in need, however, donating doesn't always mean money.
Share the Joy
The Walt Disney Company announced a contribution of $1 million to Feeding America® to help food banks expand their local fresh produce sourcing and distribution programs that serve kids and families who need it most.


At the food depository, their 23,000 volunteers each year play a significant role in their mission.

"To be perfectly honest we could not do what we do every day without the volunteers. They are the lifeblood of our response to hunger," said Paul Morello, of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Every day, nearly 200 individuals and people from companies, schools and churches work to fight against hunger.

"The fact of the matter is we need as much help as we can get to end hunger in Cook County so the fact that people are willing to give up their time is incredible," Morello said. "When you're talking about the need during the holidays, volunteers help us address that. Each year the food depository serves more than 812,000 individuals."

For volunteers like Amber Holup, giving back comes full circle.

"I love giving back to the community because I was served by a nonprofit and they really made a difference in my life so I always look for other opportunities to serve the community and give back to other people too," said Holup, a sophomore, Olivet Nazarene University.

"Volunteers are really at our forefront at our response to hunger and we're so grateful for all they do," Morello said.

To donate or learn more about volunteering, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodshare the joychicago proudfood bankChicagoArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Share the Joy
FOOD & DRINK
'Top Chef' contestant Chef Joseph Flamm, of Chicago's Spiaggia
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
McDonald's revives Dollar Menu name with $1, $2 and $3 items
6 awesome cookie recipes for Cookie Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 killed after natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa in Lee Co.
IOC suspends Russian Olympic team from 2018 games
Fake sign language interpreter delivered gibberish in Florida
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Woman admits to home invasion that scared victim to death
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Transgender student sues Palatine school over locker room access
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
Show More
5th student dies in one semester at Pa. university
Chicagoans help repair orphanage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
Police: Purse-snatchers strike 6 times on Northwest Side
Police: Teen with diminished mental capabilities missing in south suburbs
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicagoans help repair orphanage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Transgender student sues Palatine school over locker room access
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video