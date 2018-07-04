FOOD & DRINK

Gyro-focused Piggie Smalls makes its debut in Wells Street Market

Photo: James P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual Greek eatery has opened for business in the Wells Street Market food hall. The fresh arrival to the Loop, called Piggie Smalls, is located at 205 W. Wacker Drive.

It's helmed by chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. of the Purple Pig who made news last year after earning a spot on People's list of sexiest chefs, per Eater Chicago.

Grab a gyro sandwich, bowl or salad with pork, beef tenderloin and chicken as protein options. Other small bites like hummus, Greek fries and whipped feta are available as well. Check out the full menu here.

Piggie Smalls has garnered a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

James P., who reviewed the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Can't decide between the chicken or beef tenderloin, both are so good I had to eat both. The whipped feta makes for a nice sauce, the fries and seasoning are on point."

Yelper Martina C. added, "The staff was great and the food was as expected, amazing. The biggest surprise was how affordable it all was for the location and considering the portion of the food."

Piggie Smalls is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
