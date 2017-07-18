FOOD & DRINK

Happy Daiquiri Day! Here's how to make a delicious daiquiri

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy a strawberry daiquiri with this recipe. (ABC)

Break out your white rum and get your cocktail umbrellas ready, because this Daiquiri recipe is simply delicious.

July 19 is National Daiquiri Day, celebrating the tastiness and refreshing nature of the fun, flavorful cocktail. To celebrate, we have a top-notch recipe for frozen strawberry daiquiris that you and your tastebuds will love.

Strawberry Daiquiri
Serves: 2-3

INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup white rum
1 1/2 cups fresh, chopped strawberries
1/8 cup of lime juice
1 cup of ice

PREPARATION
Combine the ingredients into a blender and pulse evenly. If you want your daiquiri a bit thicker, add additional ice as needed. Finish blending, pour into a glass, and enjoy responsibly!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodalcoholdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Free gelato giveaway at Millennium Park
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
Chicago 'dog sauce' bottles unveiled on National Hot Dog Day
IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes Tuesday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police searching for suspects in violent multi-city crime spree
As opioid epidemic grows, so does number of babies born addicted
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Bystander killed in Park Manor shooting
Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Teen gets probation, community service for attack on student
Marengo first responders, good Samaritans honored after explosion
Show More
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
Amber Alert cancelled after 3 Indianapolis children located
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
More News
Top Video
As opioid epidemic grows, so does number of babies born addicted
Police searching for suspects in violent multi-city crime spree
Jimmy Buffett-inspired new musical, "Escape to Margaritaville" to open in Chicago
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
More Video