Healthy recipes for holiday favorites

What if you could enjoy your favorite holiday foods without all the guilt?Sarah Baker, creator of Balanced Babe, joined Windy City LIVE with recipes for egg nog, gingerbread, pot pie and sweet potato casserole that are healthy as well as tasty.To find out more, visit balancedbabe.com EGGLESS EGGNOGIngredients:2 cups cashew or other non-dairy milk of your choice1/2 cup full fat coconut cream1/4 cup raw cashews5-7 Medjool dates3 teaspoon vanilla extract2 tbsp pumpkin pie seasoningA handful of ice cubes2-3 tbsp coconut syrupA pinch of sea saltCinnamon stick for garnish1/4 cup bourbon or rum optionalDirections:Add all ingredients in a high speed blender.Blend until creamy and smooth.Serve chilled.HEALTHIER GINGERBREAD COOKIESIngredients:1 1/3 cups oat flour3/4 cup brown rice1/4 cup vegan butter1 tsp baking soda1/2 tbsp cinnamon2 tsp gingerA pinch of nutmeg and clove1/2 cup coconut oil, room temperature1/2 cup brown sugar1/4 cup water1/2 cup fancy molasses (blackstrap is not recommended)1/2 tsp vanillaDirections:In a medium sized bowl combine all dry ingredients: flours, baking soda, spices. Set aside.In a large bowl, cream together the coconut oil, vanilla and the sugar. Beat for 1-2 minutes until the mixture is nice and light.Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed sugar mixture, beating to combine.Let the dough sit in your kitchen at room temperature for about 45 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.Grease a cookie sheet or line one with parchment paper. Roll out your dough. The thinner you make the cookies, the crunchier they will be.Use a cookie cutter or create simple circle cookies and place on the sheet.Bake the cookies for around 10 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned.Remove the cookies and let them cool before eating.VEGAN POT PIEIngredients:2 tablespoons vegan butter1 small white onion, chopped1 10oz bag frozen mixed veggies: corn, peas, carrots2 cups celery, finely chopped1 8oz box shitake mushrooms diced5 cloves garlic, minced2-3 stalks fresh thyme1 tsp sage1/2 tsp rosemary1/4 cup oat flour2 cups low sodium vegetable brothSalt and pepper to taste1 cup dry white wine1 cup almond milk2 sage leaves2 store bought vegan (or of your choosing) pie crustsDirections:Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.Add 2 tbsp butter to a large pan on medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook for about 5 minutes. Then add the flour, stir with a spoon, then add the broth while stirring.Add the almond milk, white wine, bay leaves and seasonings and cook at a simmer until your mixture starts to thicken.Add all of the vegetables and cook for another 5-6 minutes. You can taste test this mixture and add salt and pepper as needed.Open your pie crust packaging, remove the bay leaves, and pour the mixture in the pie baking dish. Top the pie with the second pie crust.Bake until the top is a golden brown (about 15 minutes). Let cool before you serve.SWEET POTATO CASSEROLEIngredients:2 lb frozen mashed sweet potato3 tbsp coconut oil melted3 tbsp pumpkin pie seasoning1 cup chopped pecans1 banana, peeled and mashedDirections:Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.Defrost sweet potatoes and in a blender, mix together the sweet potato and banana.Add the spices and coconut oil to the blender and continue blending.Place the mixture in an 8x8 mixing dish and add the pecans on top.Bake for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes begin to lightly bubble and the pecan crust is starting to brown.Let cool before serving.