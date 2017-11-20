Healthy Thanksgiving food swaps

CHICAGO (WLS) --Your Thanksgiving meal can be healthful and lower-calorie than you think, if you make some conscious food swaps. Vicki Shenta Retelny, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, has four healthy swaps.
- Swap your holiday morning hot chocolate for a Pumpkin Spiced Hot Chocolate, which is jammed packed with cocoa flavanols, the beneficial plant nutrients that can help improve healthy blood flow and circulation.
- Fill up on plant-based nutrients with fiber, plant proteins and other nutrients by adding pulses (beans, chickpeas, lentils and split peas) to your Thanksgiving meal. Swap white beans for cream/cream cheese in mashed potatoes.
- Swap lentils for all or half the meat in stuffing or whip up simple appetizers, such as Lentil Caprese Brushetta.
- Use pureed chickpeas in place of dairy in green bean casserole or spinach dip.
Connect with Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN
Recipes can be found here:
Pumpkin Spiced Hot Chocolate
Vegan Slow Cooker White Beans Mashed Potatoes
Butternut Cranberry Lentil Stuffing
Lentil Caprese Brushetta
Green Bean Casserole with Chickpea Sauce