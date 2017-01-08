Hearty and healthy meals for National Soup Month

January is National Soup Month, when many Americans are warming up with a hot bowl. Soup can be a hearty and healthy addition to your diet because of its nutrient-rich ingredients. Soup is among one of the oldest meals in the world, with a history dating back to 6000 B.C.
The Guilt-Free RD, Melissa Joy Dobbins, joined ABC 7 to give a few new healthy ideas on old classics. Melissa also talked about the importance of eating dinners with family. For more on her Do M.O.R.E. with Dinner Resource kit visit www.SoundBitesRD.com.
Grilled Cheese Croutons
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
6 thin slices whole grain bread
2 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, sliced, such as Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar
Preparation:
Place 3 slices of bread on baking sheet, top with cheese and then remaining slices of bread. Toast in toaster oven (or regular over) at 400-degrees until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes (watch carefully!) Cut into bite-sized croutons.
Healthy Kitchen Hack:
How to Make Ironed Grilled Cheese
1. Turn your iron on high.
2. Make a cheese sandwich and brush both sides with melted butter or olive oil.
3. Wrap in aluminum foil.
4. Press iron down on one side for about 45 seconds. Flip and iron other side.
5. Unwrap and enjoy.
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Servings: 4 (makes about 6 cups)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1 large head broccoli, florets and tender part of stems, chopped (about 6 cups)
3 cups no-salt-added chicken or vegetable broth
1 cup canned, no-salt-added Great Northern or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
cup low-fat (1 percent) milk
1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese (3 ounces)
1 teaspoon powdered mustard
teaspoon salt, plus more as needed
Preparation:
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Once the oil is simmering, stir in the onion and cook for about 4 minutes, until tender but not browned.
Add the broccoli, broth and beans; increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Let the soup cool for 15 minutes, then puree it in a blender in three batches, until smooth. Wipe out the saucepan as needed.
Return the blended soup to the saucepan over medium heat. Once the soup is bubbling at the edges, reduce the heat to low. Stir in the milk, cup of the cheese, the powdered mustard and teaspoon of salt. Cook until just warmed through.
Taste and add more salt as needed. Divide among individual bowls or deep mugs, and garnish each portion using the remaining cup of cheese. Serve hot.
Per serving: 290 calories, 14 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 16 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 520 mg sodium, 7 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugar
Lasagna Soup
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
1 pound 90/10 lean hamburger, cooked and crumbled
1 (14.5 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
1 (14.15 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
24 ounces (3 cups) reduced sodium chicken broth
1 (8 ounce can) no-added-salt tomato sauce
3 cups uncooked whole grain egg noodles
2 tablespoons pesto (plus more for drizzling)
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1-1/2 cups shredded Italian blend cheese
Preparation:
1. Heat a large pot over medium heat, add oil and garlic. Sauté for 30 seconds, stirring gently. Add cooked hamburger, petite diced tomatoes, fire-roasted tomatoes, chicken broth, tomato sauce and uncooked noodles. Simmer, covered, for 8-10 minutes or until noodles are cooked.
2. Stir in pesto sauce and Italian seasoning. Reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes more.
3. Top each soup bowl with cup shredded cheese and small drizzle of pesto sauce.
Per 8 ounce serving: 374 calories, 18 grams fat, 6.5 grams saturated fat, 0 grams trans-fat, 69 mg cholesterol, 758 mg sodium, 25 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 29 grams protein, 883 IU vitamin A, 16 mg vitamin C, 284 mg calcium, 3.44 mg iron.
