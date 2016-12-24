Holiday treats for Chanukah

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chanukah begins on December 24, 2016 and families across the world are celebrating. In Northbrook, Max & Benny's Restaurant & Deli are offering their own holiday menu for the Festival of Lights; including Potato Pancakes and Sufganiyah.
Jon Soble from Max & Benny's visited the ABC 7 Eyewitness News Studio for a taste.
RECIPE: Potato Pancakes
Ingredients:
2 1/2 lbs peeled ground potatoes (squeeze out excess liquid)
1/2 yellow onion, ground
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
6 eggs
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth.
Scoop out 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan
Cook 2-3 minutes each side.
Remove and set aside.
After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown.
Served with applesauce and sour cream.