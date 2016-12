Holiday treats for Chanukah

Chanukah begins on December 24, 2016 and families across the world are celebrating. In Northbrook, Max & Benny's Restaurant & Deli are offering their own holiday menu for the Festival of Lights; including Potato Pancakes and Sufganiyah.Jon Soble from Max & Benny's visited the ABC 7 Eyewitness News Studio for a taste.2 1/2 lbs peeled ground potatoes (squeeze out excess liquid)1/2 yellow onion, ground1/2 cup bread crumbs1/2 cup flour1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon white pepper1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon baking powder6 eggsCombine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth.Scoop out 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying panCook 2-3 minutes each side.Remove and set aside.After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown.Served with applesauce and sour cream.