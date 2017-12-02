Home Chef celebrates the season of giving

CHICAGO (WLS) --Meal kit delivery company Home Chef is kicking off their "Season of Giving" in partnership with Feeding America.
The effort supports the fight to end hunger in the United States during and after the holiday season.
Lead Chef for Home Chef Scott Gorsky and former Chopped Jr. contestant Abby Feyedelem visited ABC7 on Saturday to prepare a holiday feast and talk about the need to help others during the holidays.
Through their partnership, a network of 200 food banks, Home Chef and its customers are committed to contributing at least one million meals for families in need.
Home Chef is kicking it off with a donation of $50,000 and, until December 22nd, customers can add a $5 Feeding America donation to their weekly Home Chef orders.
Home Chef's Apple Butter Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients:
12 oz. Carrot
oz. Parsley
8 oz. Red Beet
1 Pork Tenderloin
1 Tbsp. Chipotle Cinnamon Seasoning
2 oz. Applesauce
oz. Butter
1 oz. Goat Cheese
You Will Need
Olive Oil
Salt
Pepper
Cooking Spray
1 Baking Sheet
1 Medium Non-Stick Pan
Preparation:
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees
2. Thoroughly rinse produce and pat dry
3. Prepare a baking sheet with foil and cooking spray
4. Prepare the Ingredients: Peel, trim, and quarter carrot lengthwise. Cut quarters into " pieces. Stem and mince parsley. Trim ends off beet, peel, and cut into " dice. Pat pork tenderloin dry.
5. Start the Vegetables: Place beet on prepared baking sheet and toss with tsp. olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Spread into a single layer and roast 10 minutes. Once roasted, move beets to one side of prepared baking sheet. Place carrot next to beets and season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Spread beet and carrot into a single layer on their sides. Roast 8 minutes. Beet and carrot will finish cooking in a later step. While vegetables roast, sear tenderloin.
6. Sear Pork Tenderloin and Finish Vegetables: Place a medium non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add 2 tsp. olive oil. Place pork tenderloin in hot pan and sear on two sides until browned, 2-3 minutes per side. Carefully, move beet and carrot to one side of prepared baking sheet. Transfer pork tenderloin to prepared baking sheet and season with seasoning blend. Roast until beet and carrot are tender and pork tenderloin reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees, 8-10 minutes. Wipe pan clean and reserve. While vegetables roast, make apple butter.
7. Make the Apple Butter: Place applesauce in pan used to sear pork tenderloin over medium-high heat. Stir constantly 1-2 minutes. Remove from burner. Stir butter into applesauce until completely melted.
8. Finish the Dish: Plate dish as pictured on front of card, garnishing with goat cheese (breaking it up with your hands if needed) and parsley. Bon appétit!