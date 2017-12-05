HOUSTON, Texas --The Cheesecake Factory is in the holiday spirit.
On Wednesday, you can get a free slice of the company's namesake dessert, thanks to its "Day of 10,000 Slices" offer.
To take advantage of this one-day-only deal, you must place a delivery order through the on-demand food delivery service DoorDash and enter the special code "10000SLICES" at checkout.
The company says there's no minimum order amount required, but it is only one complimentary slice per household - so there'll likely be some sharing.
Plug in your address to find out if DoorDash delivers in your area.