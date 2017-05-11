FOOD & DRINK

How to win free Portillo's for a year

Portillo's Hot Dogs (PRNewsFoto/Portillo's Hot Dogs)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Like taking photos of your food? You might want to point your camera at your next meal at Portillo's.

The Chicago restaurant chain has announced a social media contest that could land you free Portillo's for a year!

To enter, all you need to do is post a photo of your Portillo's experience on Twitter or Instagram. Be sure to tag @portilloshotdogs and use the hashtag #MeatUpSweeps.

Anyone who posts from now through May 31 has a chance to win free food for a year. Other prizes include Portillo's swag and catering for up to 16 people.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
