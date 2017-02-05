FOOD & DRINK

Hundreds of pizzas from Chicago's Pizzeria Uno sent to troops overseas for Super Bowl

CHICAGO --
U.S. service members overseas are getting a slice of home on Super Bowl Sunday.

The organization Pizzas4Patriots has shipped a thousand pounds of frozen deep-dish UNO's pizza from Chicago to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. From there, the 800 pizzas are to be heated up and distributed to U.S. troops stationed throughout the country.

Pizzas4Patriots President Mark Evans says, "When you meet a soldier that's had the pizza, their eyes light up." Evans, a retired Air Force master sergeant, says, "They are all doing so much for our country, and to let them know that they are recognized is one of the best feelings in the world."

The nonprofit has been delivering pizzas to troops abroad since July 4, 2008. Since then, it has added shipments on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Super Bowl Sunday.

This year, inclement weather in Afghanistan may jeopardize the delivery to troops stationed in more mountainous parts of the country. Evans says if that happens, there will be a second shipment sent in the days following the Super Bowl.
foodpizzasoldiersSuper BowlChicagoRiver North
