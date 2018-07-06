Hungry for Mediterranean eats? These 5 new Chicago spots have you covered

Piggie Smalls
205 W. Wacker Drive, The Loop
Photo: vinh n./Yelp
Piggie Smalls is a Greek spot headed by chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. (Purple Pig), who made news last year after earning a spot on People's sexiest chef list, perEater Chicago. The new fast-casual eatery is in the Wells Street Market food hall.
The menu features gyros, bowls and salads topped with pork, beef tenderloin or chicken. Small bites include Greek fries, whipped feta and hummus. Check out the full menu here.
Piggie Smalls is off to a promising start with five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
James P,. who reviewed the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Can't decide between the chicken or beef tenderloin, both are so good I had to eat both. The whipped feta makes for a nice sauce, the fries and seasoning are on point."
Yelper Martina C. added, "The staff was great and the food was as expected, amazing. The biggest surprise was how affordable it all was for the location and portion of the food."
Piggie Smalls is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Aba
302 N. Green St., Floor 3, West Town
Photo: aba/Yelp
Aba is a Mediterranean restaurant offering tapas and cocktails. It has rooftop seating for views of the surrounding Chicago skyline.
Noteworthy menu options include charred lamb tartare with ginger, mint and lime; roasted bone marrow with grilled scallions and salsa; and grilled lamb chops. Small plates like hummus, spreads, seafood and hot and cold mezze (small dishes) round out the menu.
Pair your meal with signature cocktails like the Golden Daiquiri with Chairman's Reserve, pineapple, turmeric, honey, lemon and raspberry dust, or the bourbon-based Green St. Manhattan with vermouth. The full libations menu can be seen here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 49 reviews on Yelp, Aba has been getting positive attention.
"This new gem is knocking it out of the park with their delicious food and drinks!" wrote Yelper Jess R. "Tucked into the West Loop, Aba's location is perfect; providing a calmer, less chaotic downtown atmosphere. The restaurant and its rooftop is gorgeous and offers great downtown views."
Yelper Romana Y. wrote, "Came here because of it being the extension restaurant of Ema's. Loved everything here: food, setting, energy, crowd, drinks. The only negative I could think of were the stingy portions."
Aba is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Roti Modern Mediterranean
1012 W. Randolph St., West Town
Photo: roti modern mediterranean/Yelp
Fast-casual chain Roti Modern Mediterranean, which has nine other locations in the city alone, lets diners create their own entrees.
Start by choosing a base of rice, salad, flatbread or pita before opting for chicken, steak, salmon or falafel. Topping options include couscous, feta cheese, hummus and red cabbage slaw, and sauces like cucumber yogurt and tahini. Check out the full menu here.
Roti Modern Mediterranean currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jaime R. noted, "Had a large delivery order at a meeting and everyone loved their bowl! The options for toppings are awesome and very unique and there are several sauces to choose from!"
Roti Modern Mediterranean is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Karam Grill
4849 N. Kedzie Ave., Albany Park
Photo: amani s./Yelp
Karam Grill is located in the same plaza as the Sahar International Supermarket and offers Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes including salads, sandwiches and platters.
On the menu, diners can choose between kebabs and shawarma plates with rice and tahini sauce, rib-eye steaks, lamb chops, jumbo shrimp or plank salmon. For $14.99, there's the Karam Mixed Grill, which comes with grilled kufta, beef and chicken shawarma, chicken kebabs with rice, grilled vegetables and tahini sauce. (See the full menu here.)
Karam Grill has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with five stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Yelper Liya J., who reviewed it on May 2, wrote, "This place is absolutely amazing and probably one of the best Mediterranean restaurants I have been to in a while. The food leaves me speechless, mostly because I'm stuffing my face."
Karam Grill is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Fusion 58
3933 N. Broadway St., Lakeview
Photo: Heba K./Yelp
Quick-service eatery Fusion 58 combines Mediterranean and Indian fare. On the menu, start off with house hummus and falafel, then move on to entree dishes like chicken, lamb or beef kebabs, tandoori chicken and grilled salmon.
Yelpers are excited about Fusion 58, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Maxine S., who reviewed the newcomer on June 6, wrote, "Fresh ingredients, large portions for the price and the Indian mashed potatoes are to die for! This place is a regular in my menu of quick, fresh, tasty eat out options. Enjoy!"
Corey L. noted, "Lamb kebabs were excellent, very rich in flavor. Naan was great, and the housemade sauces are fantastic."
Fusion 58 is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.