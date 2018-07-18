Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro
4656 N. Clark St., Ravenswood
Photo: frank p./Yelp
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro is a wine bar and Italian spot that features four signature pizzas on the menu. Options include the classic Margherita; Verdure, a vegetarian pie with eggplant, zucchini, paprika puree and roasted peppers; the Funghi with mushrooms, mozzarella and truffle oil; and the Salsiccia, complete with sausage, feta cheese and chiles.
Thirsty? Pair your pie with a glass of wine or signature cocktail. The full menu can be seen here.
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Jon Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 25, said, "Just opened offering Neapolitan-style pizza, fresh homemade pasta and homemade gelato. Just had the sausage pizza and a Margherita pizza, which were fantastic. They serve liquor, which is always a good thing."
And Kirk V. said, "Munno has a charm to it with friendly staff, a relaxed atmosphere and a window-filled corner location. The food includes unforgettable dishes like the ravioli in a saffron sage butter sauce and a butterscotch pudding."
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 5:30-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Si-Pie Pizzeria
3349 N. Sheffield Ave., Lakeview
Photo: NINOS S./Yelp
Si-Pie Pizzeria is serving up pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more. It has a sister location on North Broadway.
Check out pizza options like the Kabob with beef or lamb shawarma, green peppers and onions; the Buster with pepperoni, ham, sausage, capicola and peppers; and the Si-Pie Special with pepperoni, sausage, peppers and black olives. Beef and meatball sandwiches, appetizers like garlic sticks and chicken tenders, fried chicken and pasta dishes round out this spot's menu.
Si-Pie Pizzeria has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Ninos S., who reviewed the new spot on May 23, wrote, "Was a fan of the Broadway location so decided to check out their Sheffield location and must say I was so impressed."
And Delmon G. wrote, "Love this place. Great slice selection, amazing flavors. It's a clean restaurant and well managed. Favorite slice is the gyros slice."
Si-Pie Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Slice of Cheesie's
964 W. Belmont Ave., Lakeview
Photo: Rebeca L./Yelp
Slice of Cheesie's is a new pizzeria that comes from the owners of grilled cheese spot Cheesie's Pub and Grub next door, reports Eater Chicago.
The new offering features signature pies like the mac and cheese; the Frenchie with steak-cut French fries, bacon, olives and sour cream; and the house Tenderizer with bacon, chicken tenders and ranch. The pizzeria also features a build-your-own option and offers appetizers like garlic knots, mozzarella sticks and fried ravioli. Take a look at the menu here.
Slice of Cheesie's currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rebeca L., who visited the eatery on June 12, wrote, "I come here a lot with my friends and it never disappoints. Tenderizer and Frenchie are my favorites. Good atmosphere and employees are really friendly. The bar has a good selection of drinks as well."
Slice of Cheesie's is open from 11-2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11-3 a.m. on Thursday, and 11-5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Blaze Pizza
511 S. State St., South Loop
Photo: blaze pizza/Yelp
Fast-casual chain Blaze Pizza has opened a new location in the South Loop. Choose from a signature pie or customize your pizza, which is baked up in minutes in the high-temperature, open-flame oven.
Try pizza options like the Link In with sausage, peppers and onions; the Green Stripe with grilled chicken, pesto, peppers, garlic and arugula; and the Meat Eater with pepperoni, meatballs and onion. Rounding things out is a selection of salads and desserts like a s'more pie and sea salt cookies. Take a full look at the menu here.
Yelpers are generally positive about Blaze Pizza, which currently holds four stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Yelper Brian H. wrote, "Blaze rocked my world. I've tried several other fast-fire custom pizza joints. Blaze stood out. Being a vegetarian, Blaze impressed me with its unique veggie options."
Blaze Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.