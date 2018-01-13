An ice cream manufacturer has recalled two of its products nationwide.
Fieldbrook Foods says its orange cream and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars may be contaminated with listeria.
The affected products were made at the company's Dunkirk, New York plant last year.
It's a widespread recall, with products sold at a number of stores including Aldi. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported.
For more information on the recall, click here.
