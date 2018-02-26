FOOD & DRINK

National Pancake Day 2018: IHOP offers free pancakes, raises money for charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

Do you like pancakes? On Tuesday, you can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP.

Part of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away free pancakes to celebrate.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating restaurants, each dine-in customer can get one free short stack of pancakes.

So what's the catch? There isn't one, but IHOP is asking all customers to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The donation isn't required to get your pancakes, but it is highly encouraged.


IHOP is hoping to raise $3.5 million nationwide for charity.

If IHOP is not your choice for dining, you can check out Houston's top 10 for pancakes.

You can read more about the promotion on IHOP's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcharitydonationsfree stuffconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans
Mexican spot 'Edgewater Tacos' opens its doors
New Spanish spot 'Bar Biscay' debuts in West Town
Gino's East launches #DeepAF pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
2 girls, ages 6 and 14, shot in Hermosa
Family devastated after ICE arrests father doing yard work at own home
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level
Medical student fatally stabbed while studying in library
Show More
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Archdiocese of Chicago appoints full-time violence prevention director
Gun control bill named for slain CPD commander to be introduced in Springfield
Report: Chicago is one of the country's hardest working cities
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM: Red Light Camera Traps?
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level
More Video