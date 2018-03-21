WINDY CITY LIVE

"In the Kitchen" with Chef Mark Sparacino

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Sparacino, executive chef of Processo, did the WCL "In the Kitchen" challenge. Part 1

Windy City Live got "In the Kitchen" with Mark Sparacino, executive chef of Processo.

Windy City Live's "In the Kitchen" segment challenges cooks of all walks of life to create a dish using ingredients provided by Alessi.

Visit Windy City Live's promotions page for the chance to win a $50 gift certificate for Valli Produce or a $175 Alessi gift box.

EMBED More News Videos

Mark Sparacino, executive chef of Processo, did the WCL "In the Kitchen" challenge. Part 2



Chef Mark's recipe:

Rigatoni with a Sicilian Sausage Ragu

1 Pound - Alessi Rigatoni
1 Can - Alessi San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes (28 ounce can) Strained, liquid held aside
3 Tablespoons - Alessi Tomato Paste
1 Pound - Italian Sausage, Crumbled
2 Cups - Fennel Bulb - small dice (reserve fennel fronds)
2 Cups - Medium Spanish Onion - small dice

3/4 Cup - Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/2 Teaspoon - Crushed Red Pepper
3/4 Cup - Parmigiano-Reggiano - Grated
1 Tablespoon - Fresh Parsley
1 Tablespoon - Fennel Fronds
1 Cup - Dry White Wine
3-4 Tablespoons - Alessi Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Salt and Pepper to Taste

Feeds 4 - 6

Preparation:

Over medium-high heat, heat 1/3 of olive oil until shimmering. Add sausage. Stir occasionally until sausage is fully cooked and slightly browned. Remove from pan and set aside.

Using same pan, reduce heat to medium , add 1/3 more of olive oil, add fennel and onions. Stirring occasionally, cook until onions and fennel are translucent. Scrapping any bits of sausage into mixture. Lightly season with salt and black pepper and half of crushed red pepper. (depending on how spicy you would like the dish, you can add all crushed pepper)

Add tomato paste to onion and fennel mixture. Cook an additional 2-4 minutes. Return sausage to pan, stirring all ingredients together. Add white wine. Scrapping any additional fond from bottom of pan to incorporate.

Add crushed tomatoes and fennel fronds, simmer over medium heat 30-45 minutes, adding in reserved tomato liquid in small amounts if sauce becomes too thick.

Add 2 tablespoons of kosher salt or 1 tablespoons of table salt to 6 quarts of water, bring to boil. Add pasta and cook to al dente (2 minutes less than package directions) Strain pasta, reserve 2 cups of pasta water.

Add al dente pasta to simmering ragu, adding a touch of the tomato water and pasta water as necessary. Allowing pasta to cook in sauce for an additional 1-2 minutes. Stirring constantly. Turn heat off. Mix in half of parsley and half of Parmigiano-Reggiano until well incorporated. Plate into warm bowls. Add sprinkling of parsley to each serving. Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and top with dusting of breadcrumbs. Use remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano as necessary
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingcooking chefpasta
WINDY CITY LIVE
Pillow Talk: 'My husband harassed my niece'
Tory Burch pops by WCL
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spiaggia chef Joe Flamm talks 'Top Chef' victory with WCL
2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen Mary Kate Manion
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
New Mediterranean Spot 'Cedar House' Debuts In Old Town
'Carson's Ribs' reopens in Streeterville
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
1 dead in North Side building fire, fire officials say
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
Holocaust denier officially claims 3rd Dist. GOP nom on 7th try
Baby's body found hidden in cat litter, police say
Lollapalooza 2018 lineup revealed
Show More
Writing on dollar found in Wisconsin casts new light on 1999 disappearance of girl
Kirk Korver, ex-Bull Kyle Korver's brother, dies at 27
Applications open for 2018 One Summer Chicago job program
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
More News
Top Video
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
ComEd workers from Chicago area rebuild playground in Puerto Rico
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
More Video