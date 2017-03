Indian food made simple

Looking to spice up your meals at home? You don't need to look very far to add new flavors to your food.Chef B.K. Mehra, the head chef at Siri , visited ABC 7 to show off ways to incorporate tastes India to your dishes.1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast cut into 1 inch pieces2 teaspoons garam masalateaspoon ground corianderteaspoon ground black peppercup plain yogurtMix all above seasoning and yogurt in a large bowl and add Chicken strips that have been cooked in oven. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Heat oil or butter in a large cooking pan over medium heat1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds until lightly toasted1 Large Chopped OnionMix this all together for about 3 minutes till onion begin to softenStir in3 Cloves Minced Garlic1 Tablespoon Grated Fresh Ginger2 Green Chile Peppers, MincedStir all this together for about 5 minutes more till onion is browned.2 Roma Tomatoes, dicedcup Tomato pastecup waterLet cook about 5-10 minutes1 teaspoon Garam masalateaspoon Turmeric powder.The chicken that has been marinated in the refrigerator,cup or a little more of heavy creamStir everything together and let simmer for 10 minutes. Serve over rice, or naan. Makes about 4 servings.1/4 cup plain yogurt2 teaspoons garam masala2 teaspoons red chilli powder1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper1/2 teaspoon ground coriander1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast - cut into 1-inch pieces3 tablespoons vegetable oil or Butter as per your choice1 teaspoon cumin seeds1 large onion, chopped3 cloves garlic, minced1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger2 green chile peppers, minced2 Roma tomatoes, diced1/2 cup tomato paste1/4 cup water1/2 teaspoon coriander powder1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 bunch cilantro for garnishMix Yogurt, Garam Masala, Coriander powder paprika and black pepper in a large bowl and add chicken strips to it and keep in refrigerator for 2 hrs. In restaurants we usually work in Clay oven. At home you can cook in oven at 450 degrees.Heat oil or Melt butter in a large cooking Pan over medium heat. Cook and stir cumin seeds until lightly toasted and aromatic, about 1 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until onion begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic, ginger, and green chilies and continue to cook until onion is browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Cook and stir tomatoes, tomato paste, and water into onion mixture until tomatoes begin to break down and incorporate into the onion mixture, about 10 minutes.Cook and stir 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1/2 teaspoon coriander, and turmeric into the tomato mixture. Mix in the cooked chicken, add cream, and stir to coat. Cover and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add salt to taste and garnish with cilantro