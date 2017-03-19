Indian food made simple

CHICAGO (WLS) --Looking to spice up your meals at home? You don't need to look very far to add new flavors to your food.
Chef B.K. Mehra, the head chef at Siri, visited ABC 7 to show off ways to incorporate tastes India to your dishes.
Chicken Tikki Masala
Chicken Marinate
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast cut into 1 inch pieces
2 teaspoons garam masala
teaspoon ground coriander
teaspoon ground black pepper
cup plain yogurt
Directions:
Mix all above seasoning and yogurt in a large bowl and add Chicken strips that have been cooked in oven. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Heat oil or butter in a large cooking pan over medium heat
Stir in:
1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds until lightly toasted
1 Large Chopped Onion
Mix this all together for about 3 minutes till onion begin to soften
Stir in
3 Cloves Minced Garlic
1 Tablespoon Grated Fresh Ginger
2 Green Chile Peppers, Minced
Stir all this together for about 5 minutes more till onion is browned.
Then add:
2 Roma Tomatoes, diced
cup Tomato paste
cup water
Let cook about 5-10 minutes
Let all this cook while adding:
1 teaspoon Garam masala
teaspoon Turmeric powder.
The chicken that has been marinated in the refrigerator,
cup or a little more of heavy cream
Stir everything together and let simmer for 10 minutes. Serve over rice, or naan. Makes about 4 servings.
