Irish Whiskey Tastings celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Two VomFass stores will host Irish Whiskey Tasting events this week. (WLS)

Just ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Chicago area VomFass stores will demo Irish whiskey tasting events this week.

Irish Whiskey Tastings at VomFASS
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday at Naperville location, 121 S. Washington
For more information, visit: naperville.vomfassusa.com

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday at Chicago/Lincoln Square location, 4755 N. Lincoln Ave.
For more information, visit: lincolnsquare.vomfassusa.com

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $35, includes small-bite appetizers, plus whiskey glass to take home
Space is limited

HEARN COCKTAIL (MAKES 1)
1 1/2 oz. Teeling "Brothers in Arms" 14-year-old single malt Irish whiskey
1 1/2 oz. sweet vermouth

1/2 oz green chartreuse
4 dashes bitters
2 dashes absinthe
2 dashes orange bitters
1 orange twist for garnish

1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.
2. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
3. Twist a slice of orange peel over the drink to release the oils and discard the peel.
Jack's Whiskey Sauce (makes 4-6 servings)
1/2 cup sugar
4 Tablespoons water
4 Tablespoons butter
1/2 to 1 1/2 oz. Jack's Choice 11-year-old single malt whiskey

1. Combine sugar, water and butter in a saucepan and cook until sugar is mostly dissolved.
2. Remove from heat and add whiskey to taste; heat through and serve.

Note: The longer you simmer the less the whiskey taste will come through.
