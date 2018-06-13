Iron Lotus Smokehouse opens in Lincoln Park

A new smokehouse has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Lincoln Park, called Iron Lotus Smokehouse, is located at 1443 W. Fullerton Ave.
The new restaurant features a large menu that includes ramen, sandwiches, brisket and Korean chicken wings. Expect dishes like smoked chicken fried rice, a smoked pulled pork sandwich, smoked turkey ramen and a number of libations such as signature cocktails, red and white wine and domestic and international brews.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Iron Lotus Smokehouse has been warmly received by patrons.
Cathy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, said, "Came here last minute for dinner with a friend and they were able to take us immediately. I'm not really a 'smoked' type of anything person, but I must say the smoked lotus wings were very flavorful."
Yelper Rachel H. added, "Stopped in for dinner last night and was very impressed by this place! I had the smoked brisket ramen and my boyfriend got the smoked salmon stone bowl, both were delicious!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Iron Lotus Smokehouse is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
