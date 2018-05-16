Isiah Thomas, basketball Hall of Famer, introduces Cheurlin Champagne

Isiah Thomas is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, but the Chicago native's newest venture is Cheurlin Champagne.
Thomas was a 12-time All Star and an NBA and NCAA champ.
He stopped by WCL to talk about hosting the Cheurlin Champagne Launch Party on Wednesday night.
Thomas talked about his healthier wines through environmentally-friendly champagne production featuring no added sugar and top-quality Cheurlin grapes.
Part of the proceeds go to the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) healthcare and education programs.
Find out more about Cheurlin Champagne at their website:
https://www.cheurlin.com/home.html
Where to find Cheurlin Champagne in Illinois:
404 Wine Bar
2852 N. Southport Ave. , Chicago
Ph: (773) 404-8400
Balzano Liquors
2316 S Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
Ph: (847) 593-6603
Bucktown Food & Liquor
1950 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Ph: (773) 772-5228
Deli Boutique Wine & Spirits
2318 N Clark St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 880-9820
Foremost Liquors
1776 W. Algongion Rd., Arlington Heights
Ph: (847) 749-3821
Foremost Liquors
20606 Milwaukee Ave., Deerfield
Ph: (224) 676-0827
GreenRiver
259 E. Erie St. Floor 18, Chicago
Ph: (312) 337-0101
Hy-Vee
4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
Ph: (309) 762-0200
Lemelle's Luxury Lounge
1801 W 87th St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 614-8577
Lush Wines : Chicago
Roscoe Village
2232 West Roscoe St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 281-8888
Lush Wines : Chicago
West Town
1412 West Chicago Ave., Chicago
Ph: (312) 666-6900
Lush Wines : Evanston
Coming Soon
Parkside Food & Liquor
3215 W. 71st St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 737-0155
The Peninsula Hotel
108 East Superior St., Chicago
Ph: (312) 337-2888
Punt and Plume
1324 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago
Ph: (773) 698-6290
South Loop Market
235 W Van Buren St., Chicago
Ph: (312) 583-1890
Toni's Wines, Liquors & Beer
4033 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie
Ph: (847) 673-0045
Whole Foods Market
1 N. Halsted St., Chicago
Ph: (312) 207-8400
Your Happy Place Liquors
2501A N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Ph: (773) 414-1241
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEalcohol
foodWindy City LIVEalcohol