Isiah Thomas, basketball Hall of Famer, introduces Cheurlin Champagne

Former NBA player Isiah Thomas brought Cheurlin Champagne to WCL.

Isiah Thomas is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, but the Chicago native's newest venture is Cheurlin Champagne.

Thomas was a 12-time All Star and an NBA and NCAA champ.

He stopped by WCL to talk about hosting the Cheurlin Champagne Launch Party on Wednesday night.

Thomas talked about his healthier wines through environmentally-friendly champagne production featuring no added sugar and top-quality Cheurlin grapes.

Part of the proceeds go to the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) healthcare and education programs.

Find out more about Cheurlin Champagne at their website:
https://www.cheurlin.com/home.html

Where to find Cheurlin Champagne in Illinois:

404 Wine Bar
2852 N. Southport Ave. , Chicago
Ph: (773) 404-8400

Balzano Liquors
2316 S Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
Ph: (847) 593-6603

Bucktown Food & Liquor
1950 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Ph: (773) 772-5228

Deli Boutique Wine & Spirits
2318 N Clark St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 880-9820

Foremost Liquors
1776 W. Algongion Rd., Arlington Heights

Ph: (847) 749-3821

Foremost Liquors
20606 Milwaukee Ave., Deerfield
Ph: (224) 676-0827

GreenRiver
259 E. Erie St. Floor 18, Chicago
Ph: (312) 337-0101

Hy-Vee
4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
Ph: (309) 762-0200

Lemelle's Luxury Lounge
1801 W 87th St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 614-8577

Lush Wines : Chicago
Roscoe Village
2232 West Roscoe St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 281-8888

Lush Wines : Chicago
West Town
1412 West Chicago Ave., Chicago
Ph: (312) 666-6900

Lush Wines : Evanston
Coming Soon

Parkside Food & Liquor
3215 W. 71st St., Chicago
Ph: (773) 737-0155

The Peninsula Hotel
108 East Superior St., Chicago
Ph: (312) 337-2888

Punt and Plume
1324 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago
Ph: (773) 698-6290

South Loop Market
235 W Van Buren St., Chicago
Ph: (312) 583-1890

Toni's Wines, Liquors & Beer
4033 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie
Ph: (847) 673-0045

Whole Foods Market
1 N. Halsted St., Chicago
Ph: (312) 207-8400

Your Happy Place Liquors
2501A N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Ph: (773) 414-1241
