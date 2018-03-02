A new Greek spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called It's Greek To You, the new addition is located at 5449 N. Clark St. (between Rascher Ave & Catalpa Ave) in Andersonville.
This new eatery--located in the former Sunshine Cafe sushi spot, which closed in 2016--specializes in an array of classic Greek dishes like gyros, salads and charcoal-grilled skewers on pita and baguettes.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like the "Village Salad" with imported feta cheese and Kalamata olives, pork skewers on baguette bread and chicken souvlaki served in pita bread with fresh tomatoes and tzatziki yogurt sauce.
There's a variety of sides on offer, too, such as French fries, rice pilaf and oven-roasted potatoes.
Rounding things out is a selection of Greek desserts like orange cake with simple syrup and baklava.
It's Greek To You has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Emily J. added: "I was pleasantly surprised in my restaurant discovery! I got the chicken gyro with Greek fries. Both were delicious!! Seriously SO good! I wouldn't change a single thing."
And Bob B. said: "This is a small classic Greek diner, with a great pedigree and a fabulous fresh flavor. Started by the chef and co-owner of Mythos, on Montrose, it has all the classic Greek dishes: saganaki, souvlaki, keftedes, and many others, but with a great fresh flavor."
It's Greek To You is now open at 5449 N Clark St., so swing on by to take a peek.
'It's Greek To You' debuts in Andersonville
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News