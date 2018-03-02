FOOD & DRINK

'It's Greek To You' debuts in Andersonville

Photo: Wendy E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Greek spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called It's Greek To You, the new addition is located at 5449 N. Clark St. (between Rascher Ave & Catalpa Ave) in Andersonville.

This new eatery--located in the former Sunshine Cafe sushi spot, which closed in 2016--specializes in an array of classic Greek dishes like gyros, salads and charcoal-grilled skewers on pita and baguettes.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like the "Village Salad" with imported feta cheese and Kalamata olives, pork skewers on baguette bread and chicken souvlaki served in pita bread with fresh tomatoes and tzatziki yogurt sauce.

There's a variety of sides on offer, too, such as French fries, rice pilaf and oven-roasted potatoes.

Rounding things out is a selection of Greek desserts like orange cake with simple syrup and baklava.

It's Greek To You has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Emily J. added: "I was pleasantly surprised in my restaurant discovery! I got the chicken gyro with Greek fries. Both were delicious!! Seriously SO good! I wouldn't change a single thing."

And Bob B. said: "This is a small classic Greek diner, with a great pedigree and a fabulous fresh flavor. Started by the chef and co-owner of Mythos, on Montrose, it has all the classic Greek dishes: saganaki, souvlaki, keftedes, and many others, but with a great fresh flavor."

It's Greek To You is now open at 5449 N Clark St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
'Kai Sushi' opens its doors in Lakeview
SmackDab brings homemade biscuits, egg sandwiches to Rogers Park
Extra Course: Gluten free cookies at SmackDab
Disney toys returning to McDonald's Happy Meals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Water Tower Place reopens after shots fired on 7th floor
Plainfield parents killed in Central Michigan University shooting remembered
2 killed in Michigan shooting ID'd as parents of Plainfield suspect
Driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-290 ID'd; 2 drivers cited
10 hotels from movies that you can actually stay in
Chicago mom,kids recreate scenes from Best Picture nominees
Democrats take aim at gun control, school safety, each other in ABC 7 debate
Man sentenced to 54 years in prison for 2013 slaying of Colin Nutter
Show More
Naperville victim of Larry Nassar raises money for survivors of sexual abuse
Police: Boy, 14, killed in McKinley Park shooting
Local steel industry supports Trump's push for tariffs
MYSTERY SHOPPING SCAM ALERT: What you need to know
Arrest made after landlord dies picking up package on tenants' porch
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos