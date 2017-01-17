JI WHAT A FIND

Ji What a Find: Bad Hunter
EMBED </>More News Videos

Ji What a Find: Bad Hunter restaurant (WLS)

Eating healthy can be difficult, especially without sacrificing taste. In this week's "Ji, What a Find", Ji highlights a hot new veggie-centered restaurant that opened in the West Loop last October called Bad Hunter.

The menu focuses on fresh seasonal vegetables that can change daily, but does have a few meat options for the carnivore out there. Ji tries the Fry Bread and Butter Dumplings while she talks to executive chef, Dan Snowden, also of Nico Osteria and The Publican. The restaurant is also known for their low alcohol cocktails.

For more information on Bad Hunter visit: http://badhunter.com/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEJi What A Find
Load Comments
JI WHAT A FIND
Ji What a Find: Glogg from Simon's Tavern
Ji tries out 2 local burger restaurants
Ji checks out different variations of Chicago-style hot dogs
Ji, what a find!
More Ji What A Find
FOOD & DRINK
Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
Grand reopening of La Grange Italian restaurant
Venezuelan arepas made at Ravenswood restaurant
EXTRA COURSE: 3 unique drinks at BienMeSabe in Ravenswood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
2 charged in Albany Park shooting involving off-duty police sergeant
Man breaks into house while teens home alone, police say
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Mexico town fears nightclub shooting means drug war has come
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Show More
Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Dad who raised teen abducted at birth speaks out
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More News
Top Video
Chicago entrepreneur named to Forbes 30 Under 30
'Don's Johns' port-a-potty labels covered for Trumps inauguration
Body found in River North parking garage
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
More Video