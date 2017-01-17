Ji What a Find: Bad Hunter

Eating healthy can be difficult, especially without sacrificing taste. In this week's "Ji, What a Find", Ji highlights a hot new veggie-centered restaurant that opened in the West Loop last October called Bad Hunter.
The menu focuses on fresh seasonal vegetables that can change daily, but does have a few meat options for the carnivore out there. Ji tries the Fry Bread and Butter Dumplings while she talks to executive chef, Dan Snowden, also of Nico Osteria and The Publican. The restaurant is also known for their low alcohol cocktails.
For more information on Bad Hunter visit: http://badhunter.com/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEJi What A Find
foodWindy City LIVEJi What A Find