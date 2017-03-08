Ji What a Find: Chicago's best falafels

CHICAGO --They are round, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They are called falafel and are a traditional Middle Eastern street food made of deep-fried fava beans or chickpeas and typically served with pita.
Ji, went in search of some of the best falafel in the city, coming up with two variations.
The first was a traditional take on Falafel at Salam, where a friend showed Ji his favorite spot for the food.
The second was at Ema in the River North neighborhood, where Chef CJ Jacobson uses his Californian roots to put a twist on the Mediterranean dishes he serves.
For more information on Salam please visit salamchicago.com.
For more information on Ema please visit emachicago.com.