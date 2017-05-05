Ji What A Find: Tortas in Wicker Park, Logan Square

CHICAGO --In honor of Cinco De Mayo, Ji focuses on finding the tastiest tortas in Chicago.
First she goes to a taqueria inside a Wicker Park neighborhood grocery store called Carniceria Guanajuato. They offer ten torta options, all for under five dollars.
Next, Ji tries out tortas from the new Logan Square restaurant, Quiote. The tortas are only available for lunch hours but the restaurant is also a coffee shop in the morning and a Mezcal bar at night. The owner, Dan Salls used inspirations from his travels through the different regions of Mexico to start the restaurant.
For more information on Carnicerias Guanajuato please visit: facebook.com/guanajuatowickerpark
For more information on Quiote please visit: quiotechicago.com