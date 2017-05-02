  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Jimmy John's brings back $1 subs today

Jimmy John's announced on Twitter and Facebook that they are bringing back their $1 sub day.

The company Tweeted out that they will be selling their subs for just $1 on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.

The company also ran the promotion last year as part of their Customer Appreciation Day.


The sandwich company put a stop to earlier rumors that the $1 sandwich day would be on April 21.

