Keep warm with the right food

The winter season is nearly here, but you don?t need to suffer in the cold. (WLS)

The winter season is nearly here, but you don't need to suffer in the cold. Eating the right, warm meal can make all the difference. Joey Morelli from Max's Deli in Highland Park visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show off a few recipes.

LINK: http://maxs-deli.com/
RECIPES:
Name of dish: Butternut Squash Soup
Feeds 6-8

Ingredients:
2 whole squash peeled cubed
1 white onion large diced
2 stalks celery large diced
1 large carrot large diced
3 cloves garlic
1 head broccoli large diced
1 bulb ginger peeled and diced
1 yellow squash 1 green zucchini large diced
1 cup Wondra flour
Pinch nutmeg, kosher salt & white pepper

Preparation:
1. In large heavy bottom pot brown all veggies in # butter & 2 T canola 10-15 minutes medium heat

2. Add nutmeg, salt, pepper, Wondra and brown 3-5 minutes longer

3. Cover with 8 cups water and bring to a boil

4. Simmer on low heat 45 minutes

5. Let cool 2 hours

6. Fill blender way and puree till completely smooth and orange in color

7. Adjust salt & pepper

8. Delicious topped with crispy leeks

Latkes (makes 6-10 latkes):

Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 raw onion
3 large russet potatoes

1 cup matzo meal
1t baking powder
sprinkle kosher salt & white pepper

Preparation:
1. Puree onions in blender until they liquify

2. Grate potatoes by hand

3. Add matzo meal, b-power, s & p and fold with a rubber spatula

4. Add eggs and fold a minute longer

5. Let sit covered two hours in fridge

6. Measure with a 3oz ice cream scoop and flatten to " pancakes

7.Cook on dry sauté pan medium heat 2 minutes each side

8. Let sit overnight covered

9. Pan fry in clean canola oil till it crisps to a dark golden brown

10. Serve with homemade apple sauce & sour cream
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
