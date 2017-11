Keep warm with the right food

The winter season is nearly here, but you don't need to suffer in the cold. Eating the right, warm meal can make all the difference. Joey Morelli from Max's Deli in Highland Park visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show off a few recipes.Butternut Squash SoupFeeds 6-8Ingredients:2 whole squash peeled cubed1 white onion large diced2 stalks celery large diced1 large carrot large diced3 cloves garlic1 head broccoli large diced1 bulb ginger peeled and diced1 yellow squash 1 green zucchini large diced1 cup Wondra flourPinch nutmeg, kosher salt & white pepperPreparation:1. In large heavy bottom pot brown all veggies in # butter & 2 T canola 10-15 minutes medium heat2. Add nutmeg, salt, pepper, Wondra and brown 3-5 minutes longer3. Cover with 8 cups water and bring to a boil4. Simmer on low heat 45 minutes5. Let cool 2 hours6. Fill blender way and puree till completely smooth and orange in color7. Adjust salt & pepper8. Delicious topped with crispy leeksIngredients:2 eggs1 raw onion3 large russet potatoes1 cup matzo meal1t baking powdersprinkle kosher salt & white pepperPreparation:1. Puree onions in blender until they liquify2. Grate potatoes by hand3. Add matzo meal, b-power, s & p and fold with a rubber spatula4. Add eggs and fold a minute longer5. Let sit covered two hours in fridge6. Measure with a 3oz ice cream scoop and flatten to " pancakes7.Cook on dry sauté pan medium heat 2 minutes each side8. Let sit overnight covered9. Pan fry in clean canola oil till it crisps to a dark golden brown10. Serve with homemade apple sauce & sour cream