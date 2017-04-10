  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Kitchen Hacks: How to eat and cook healthy

Balanced Babe Sarah Baker is here to show us why avocado is better than dairy and why you should use applesauce instead of oil. (WLS)

We've got kitchen hacks to help you create healthy and delicious recipes. Balanced Babe Sarah Baker is here to show us why avocado is better than dairy and why you should use applesauce instead of oil.

For more on Sarah Baker, visit balancedbabe.com

Sarah's Kitchen Hacks for Your Next Recipes!

1. Use avocado instead of dairy.
2. Add oil to rice.

3. Use a mix of egg whites and banana instead of flour mix to make delicious pancakes.
4. Use applesauce instead of oil.
