Korean eats: 3 new spots to try in Chicago, with bibimbap & bulgogi

City Rock Korean Kitchen
100 W. Randolph St. (between Clark and N. LaSalle streets), Loop
Photo: Loretta P./Yelp
City Rock Korean Kitchen offers fast, fresh Korean fare like bibimbap and poke in the Thompson Center's food court. The new arrival is run by veteran Chicago chef Andy Lim and his brother, Billy, both native Chicagoans who graduated from culinary school, per Eater Chicago.
On the menu, look for kimchi, Korean-style sushi and build-your-own bowls with protein, veggies and sauces served over glass noodles or greens.
Yelp users are excited about City Rock Korean Kitchen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper Stephanie S., who reviewed City Rock Korean Kitchen on April 8, wrote, "The staff members were all incredibly friendly and willing to answer my questions. I'm really glad Thompson Center now has a Korean restaurant; it's definitely a step up from the typical options."
Lily Z. noted, "I love Korean food. This is one of maybe two places in the Loop where you can get kimchi so this place will always be on my mind, solid Korean lunch spot."
City Rock Korean Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
So Gong Dong Tofu & Korean BBQ
711 W. Jackson Blvd. (near S. Desplaines Street), West Loop
Photo: Stephanie S./Yelp
So Gong Dong Tofu & Korean BBQ has debuted inside H-Mart, which recently opened in February. The eatery -- with multiple locations in Illinois, New York, Ohio and New Jersey -- specializes in Korean tofu stews, barbecue, bibimbap and more.
In addition to offering traditional dishes like marinated beef short ribs and pork, chicken or beef bulgogi, there's a build-your-own stew component to the menu. Choose from ingredients like kimchi and beef, seafood or dumplings, and then select the broth and noodles (ramen or flat). (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about So Gong Dong Tofu & Korean BBQ, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Jordan H., who reviewed So Gong Dong Tofu & Korean BBQ on Feb. 23, wrote, "Def the best sundubu-jjigae (soft tofu stew) in the Chicago downtown area. Super great staff, friendly and helpful."
And Angela B. wrote, "This place was such a welcome surprise! Looking at the menu, I found it to be kind of pricey, but when my pork bulgogi arrived the portion was enough for about three meals, so it's actually a really good deal."
So Gong Dong Tofu & Korean BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
Moccozy
3333 N. Broadway St. (near Roscoe Street), Lakeview
Photo: Sabrina S./Yelp
Moccozy, which takes over the space of a shuttered all-you-can-eat sushi joint, features a variety of traditional Korean-style comfort foods.
Along with the banchan sides that accompany most Korean fare, like kimchi and oi sobagi (cucumber-stuffed kimchi), the menu includes stone pot bibimbap, bulgogi, dumplings and chicken fried rice.
Moccozy's current rating of five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from patrons.
Yelper Sabrina S., who reviewed Moccozy on April 12, wrote, "I love this place so much. I've introduced my family to this place and my sister is obsessed. She loves the kimchi so much that she wondered if they sell it by the jar. The owners are so cute, welcoming and accommodating."
Moccozy is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. everyday except Tuesday when they close for the day.