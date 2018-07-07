FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme celebrates World Chocolate Day with Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for World Chocolate Day - as if we needed another reason to celebrate! (Krispy Kreme via AP)

Winston-Salem, N.C. --
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for World Chocolate Day - as if we needed another reason to celebrate!

On July 7, chocolate lovers can head over to Krispy Kreme and indulge in the sweet chocolate glaze.

More than 29 countries and six continents will offer the dessert.



And if you want one, you better act fast. The doughnut will only be sold for 24 hours while supplies last.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.

Some Chicago-area locations include Evergreen Park, Elk Grove Village and Homewood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkrispy kremedonutschocolatedesserts
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Saturday is final day for Naperville's Ribfest
National Hot Dog Month
Naperville Ribfest 2018: Rob Elgas judges rib competition
Inconspicuous Interurban Boathouse influenced by Asian, French & Midwest flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Anti-violence protesters shut down Dan Ryan
Girl, 13, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on North Side
Police officer wounded in Calumet City shooting
N.J. man, 4 daughters killed in Del. crash; wife survives
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish a brand new Tesla
Read emotional letters from the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand to their parents
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
Saturday is final day for Naperville's Ribfest
Show More
Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Bradley family holds out hope to find sisters missing 17 years
Man killed by masked shooter in East Garfield Park
Mexico extradites Sinaloa cartel capo Damaso Lopez
More News