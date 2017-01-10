  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
Krispy Kreme opens in Homewood; 1st 100 customers win free doughnuts

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A Krispy Kreme reopened in the Chicago area for the first time in more than 4 years.

People streamed into the store at 17815 S. Halsted Street in Homewood when doors opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Dozens of people waited in line overnight for a chance at free doughnuts.

The first person got in line outside the 24-hour drive-thru location around 2:30 p.m. Monday. As of 3 a.m., the line had grown to about 70 people.

The first 12 customers were awarded a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every week for a year. Customers 13 through 100 got a dozen doughnuts once a month for a year.

That's not the only big deal in Homewood. The Dunkin Donuts on Halsted celebrated 28 years in business with 28-cent coffees all day Tuesday.
