HALLOWEEN

Learn how to craft hauntingly delicious deviled eggs

Here's a recipe for making spooky and savory deviled eggs from ABC's "The Chew." (ABC)

Picking out the perfect spooky dish to bring to a Halloween party is just as difficult as picking out your costume. Luckily, ABC's The Chew has a hauntingly good deviled eggs recipe that'll be a scary food delight this October 31.

Watch the video above to learn how to make these delicious deviled eggs.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
