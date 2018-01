The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Winter Brew will be held Saturday at the Dank Haus German American Cultural Center.A total of 14 local Chicago breweries are showcasing two craft beers each, including some limited releases.January 27, 20182 Sessions 2:00-5:00 & 7:00-10:004740 N. Western Avenue, Chicago IllinoisAdmission: $15-$30Buy your tickets to Winter Brew and come join the fun by visiting lincolnsquare.org/winter-brew.