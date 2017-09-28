WINDY CITY LIVE

Lindsay Freedman, author of 'The Toasted Pine Nut' blog

Put down your latte and grab a fork. (WLS)

Put down your latte and grab a fork. Attorney turned food-blogger, Lindsay Freedman, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to talk about her healthy food blog, The Toasted Pine Nut. She shows us how to make her delicious Pumpkin Spice Waffles. The tasty dish is low carb, gluten free, paleo and all around guilt-free.

Freedman started her blog in an attempt to cook healthier after her husband's diagnosis with Type 1 Diabetes. After growing tired of following bland, low carb recipes and slaving away cooking two separate meals at dinner, Freedman hit the stove and began creating her own delicious recipes for her family.

For The Toasted Pine Nut's Pumpkin Spice Waffle recipe, please visit: www.thetoastedpinenut.com.
