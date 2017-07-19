Local chef makes sandwich in bread cone called 'conecepts'

Turon Cummings was born and raised in Calumet Park. He now lives in Whiting, Indiana. He studied the culinary arts and eventually worked at DePaul University Food Services, as director of Dining Services - finding creative alternatives for food services for the students. He wanted to branch out on his own, so when he saw a sandwich in a bread cone, he knew what to do and "Creative ConEcepts" was born!
In 2013 he started with a food cart then moved on to making his cone creations at festivals across the area. Bobby Flay even stopped by his booth at Baconfest to taste his food. In 2016, he opened a brick and mortar store in the Louis Joliet Westfield Mall.
He has competed and won in Chicago area competitions like the "Culinary Fight Club" which is an hour-long competition and part of the proceeds goes to help feed the homeless.
He has also competed in the "World Food Championships" in the sandwich division. He was a top 10 finalist in 2014, 2015, 2016 and he has been invited and is qualified to return this year.
For more information, visit: https://worldfoodchampionships.com/talent/profile/our-competitors/2777/turon-cummings
