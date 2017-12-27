Look out for the 'Golden Donut' Saturday morning

A new donut shop on North Michigan Avenue will be giving away free donuts for life to one lucky customer.Stan's Donuts & Coffee will be giving away free individually boxed donuts to the first 100 customers in line at 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning at 181 N. Michigan Avenue, their new flagship location.One box will contain an edible gold leaf "Golden Donut" and it's the golden ticket to free donuts for life.In recognition of the early hour, free coffee will also be given to customers.