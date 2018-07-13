FOOD & DRINK

Mabe's Deli debuts in Park Manor, offering sandwiches, salads and more

Photo: World G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new deli has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mabe's Deli, the fresh addition is located at 312 E. 75th St. in Park Manor.

This fresh offering serves up mostly salads, sandwiches and smoothies. Zero in on specific menu options like the orange dreamsicle smoothie with mango, orange juice and vanilla syrup; a classic Caesar salad; and The Bina sandwich, roast beef and pepper jack cheese and herb mayo on multigrain bread. The full menu can be seen here. Delivery and online ordering is now available.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Mabes Deli currently has a five-star rating.

Johnathon B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Amazing sandwiches! Lots of flavor, incredible menu, great staff and cool place! Very cool and unique menu."

Head on over to check it out: Mabe's Deli is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin' Donuts introduces Donut Fries for National Fry Day
Lucy's in Humbolt Park conjures nostalgia with classic American fare
Extra Course: Lucy's
Soban Korea brings authentic Korean fare to Noyes and Foster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
CPD Officer Robert Rialmo involved in fight days after being found not guilty in December bar fight
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Show More
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York
19-year-old West Rogers Park man shot in face dies
More News