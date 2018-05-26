FOOD & DRINK

Gross! Man finds fake fingernail inside burger at fast food restaurant

Joe Torres has more on the gross discovery one man made after biting into his burger.

PEORIA, Arizona --
When it comes to grossing out customers, you could say one fast food joint really nailed it.

A patron at a Culver's in Arizona felt an unexpected crunch in his mouth while he was eating his burger. He spit the item out - then realized it was a fake fingernail.

"It keep thinking about it - I even dream about it. It was too much," said Najib Anek.

Anek says management watched surveillance video and sure enough, there was a female employee making his burger with no gloves on - and missing a fingernail.

She was put on leave from her job.
