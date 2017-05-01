  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches

McDonald's has unveiled a new quasi-utensil, which even they say is "unnecessarily superfluous," called the frork.

Customers use French fries to make prongs on the frork, which the Oak Brook-based company says can be used to pick up all the droppings that fall when eating their new sandwiches.

The frork will come with the new sandwiches, which will debut in some fast food chain restaurants on Friday.

The new Signature Crafted Sandwiches are the Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

To announce the Frork, McDonald's released turned to legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan.

Watch the Twitter video:

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'su.s. & worldOak Brook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Chicago restaurants give back to St. Jude's
Sunda restaurant celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month
Traditional Szechuan restaurant in Chicago has grandpa in the kitchen
Extra Course: Traditional Szechuan desserts at North Side restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Thousands march for immigrant rights
Skywest flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on Texas campus
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
Show More
President Obama returning to Chicago Wednesday
Lisa Stebic's family marks 10 years since her disappearance from Plainfield
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
Warning issued about hoverboards after fatal house fire
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos