McDonald's to bring 'a lot more' Szechuan Sauce to restaurants this winter

Fans of Cartoon Network's "Rick and Morty" who left McDonald's without a coveted cup of Szechuan sauce will have a second chance to get their hands on the condiment this winter.McDonald's released a statement Sunday acknowledging their underestimation of fans' interest in the sauce.Fans across the country lined up at several McDonald's locations Saturday for the sauce's one-day comeback. Most locations were given very few cups of the sauce, and supplies ran out quickly."Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got," McDonald's statement read. "And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn't near enough to meet that demand."To make it up to fans, McDonald's said that they had "worked to open any portal necessary" to make the sauce available, and that the condiment will be back in restaurants for a longer run this winter."We're bringing more - a lot more - so that any fan who's willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald's," the statement read.Szechuan sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film, "Mulan."After appearing in a recent episode of Cartoon Network's show, "Rick and Morty," fans lobbied McDonald's to bring the sauce back.Fans lined up at four McDonald's locations in Chicago to get a cup of the sauce Saturday."Me and my friend here, we've been waiting since about 8 a.m. this morning," said one Szechuan fan. "It's sort of like an inside joke with these people...It's a TV show that comes on and it's really funny and it references the sauce."